Western Union (NYSE:WU) vs. DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS) Critical Survey

Western Union (NYSE:WU) and DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Western Union and DigiAsia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 5 7 0 0 1.58 DigiAsia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Western Union currently has a consensus target price of $8.6111, suggesting a potential upside of 1.97%. Given Western Union’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Western Union is more favorable than DigiAsia.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 21.83% 66.11% 7.04% DigiAsia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Union and DigiAsia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Western Union and DigiAsia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $4.21 billion 0.65 $934.20 million $2.64 3.20 DigiAsia N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than DigiAsia.

Volatility and Risk

Western Union has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigiAsia has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of DigiAsia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Western Union shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of DigiAsia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western Union beats DigiAsia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Consumer Services segments offers bill payment services, which facilitate payments for consumers, businesses, and other organizations, as well as money order services, retail foreign exchange services, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About DigiAsia

DigiAsia Corp. operates as a financial technology frim. The company was founded by Alexander Steven Rusli on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore.

