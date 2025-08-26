What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Workday Q3 Earnings?

Get Workday alerts:

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Workday in a research note issued on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Workday’s FY2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.76.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $223.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $456,341,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $442,702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,088 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after acquiring an additional 913,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,880 shares of company stock valued at $78,449,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.