What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for ACHV Q3 Earnings?

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37).

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 44,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achieve Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.