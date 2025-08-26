What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for FBIO Q3 Earnings?

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortress Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 301.81% and a negative net margin of 24.84%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 101.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 46,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.
