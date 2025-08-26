What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Cingulate Q3 Earnings?

Get Cingulate alerts:

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cingulate in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital analyst B. Pachaiyappan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cingulate’s current full-year earnings is ($11.69) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cingulate’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cingulate from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ CING opened at $4.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.74.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cingulate by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cingulate during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

