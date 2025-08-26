What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for OSI Systems Q1 Earnings?

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 22nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.17 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.17.

Shares of OSIS opened at $225.19 on Monday. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $129.84 and a 1-year high of $241.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.62 and a 200 day moving average of $211.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,400.10. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

