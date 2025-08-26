What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for EQT Q1 Earnings?

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Melius assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on EQT from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQT

EQT Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $51.85 on Monday. EQT has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.59.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.