Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $230.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $181.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer's stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.65.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.5%

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $198.2350 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $11,279,580. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,471,152,000 after buying an additional 2,797,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $212,107,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,075,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 740.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 591,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 521,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,272.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,081,000 after purchasing an additional 475,484 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

