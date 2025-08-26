XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.9231.

Get XPLR Infrastructure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:XIFR opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. XPLR Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $963.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.86.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.64. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,948,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,853,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,009,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,986,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPLR Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPLR Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPLR Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.