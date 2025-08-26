Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.46. 3,583 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 3.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.