Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Verisk Analytics

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.03. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.5%

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $267.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $259.01 and a 52-week high of $322.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Promus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.9% during the second quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,304,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 74.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,620. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,620 shares of company stock worth $7,862,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.