Zacks Research Estimates Watsco’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.27. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2026 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS.

WSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco Stock Down 2.0%

WSO stock opened at $407.5450 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco has a twelve month low of $397.73 and a twelve month high of $571.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.89.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 92.02%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

