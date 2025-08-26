Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for Bausch Health Cos

Get Bausch Health Cos alerts:

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Cos’ current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Cos’ FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

BHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Bausch Health Cos Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of BHC opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bausch Health Cos has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Bausch Health Cos had a negative return on equity of 852.36% and a net margin of 0.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Bausch Health Cos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Cos

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bausch Health Cos by 244.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Cos in the first quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch Health Cos in the first quarter worth $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Bausch Health Cos during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bausch Health Cos news, Director John Paulson purchased 34,721,118 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $312,490,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,755,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,802,821. This trade represents a 96.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 44,316,834 shares of company stock valued at $369,628,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Cos

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Cos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Cos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.