Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of AGCO Q3 Earnings

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for AGCO in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGCO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.0660 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average of $99.75. AGCO has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. The trade was a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

AGCO declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

