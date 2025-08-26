Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of AMG FY2025 Earnings

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $23.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.56. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $29.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMG. Wall Street Zen downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

NYSE:AMG opened at $224.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.99. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $139.22 and a 1 year high of $226.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The business had revenue of $493.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 93.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

