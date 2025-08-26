Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of ADP Q1 Earnings

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $9.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $303.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $267.79 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653,304 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $696,841,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $661,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,438,000 after acquiring an additional 902,354 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

