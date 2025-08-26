Zacks Research Has Positive View of Assurant FY2025 Earnings

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $17.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.01. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q1 2026 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.62 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.08 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIZ. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.29.

AIZ stock opened at $213.7920 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.58. Assurant has a 1 year low of $174.97 and a 1 year high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $3,810,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Assurant by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 41,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,549.60. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $813,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,173.75. The trade was a 33.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

