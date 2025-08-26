Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Equinix Earnings

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Equinix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.27. The consensus estimate for Equinix’s current full-year earnings is $33.10 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.52.

Equinix Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $782.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $794.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $836.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Equinix has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 71.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 31,073 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Equinix by 20.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

