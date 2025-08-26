Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for AM Earnings

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The business had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $459,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 18.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,417.60. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,622.39. This trade represents a 26.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

