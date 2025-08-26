Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for MMSI Earnings

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

MMSI stock opened at $88.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.79.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,517,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,679,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,697,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 345,070 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3,197.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 342,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,166,000 after purchasing an additional 332,514 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,423,218.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,843.75. This represents a 38.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $165,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,391.45. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,779 shares of company stock worth $4,662,863. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

