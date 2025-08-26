Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Lam Research

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $101.28 on Monday. Lam Research has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $108.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 950.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $1,894,585,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,067.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,869,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6,383.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $792,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.