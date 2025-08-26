Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,444,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,594 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $72,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,688,000 after purchasing an additional 143,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,469,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.