1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. $FLWS Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 611.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,005 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.12% of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLWS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 123.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 38,664.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FLWS. Wall Street Zen downgraded 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Insider Transactions at 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

In other 1-800 FLOWERS.COM news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $244,409.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 9,388,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,284,580.29. The trade was a 0.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 283,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

