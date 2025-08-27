10,800 Shares in Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $633.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

In related news, COO Thomas A. Sa purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

