10,805 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC Bought by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

