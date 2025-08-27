11,227 Shares in JFrog Ltd. $FROG Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of JFrog by 13.0% in the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 116,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,072,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,236 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of JFrog by 11.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 857,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $626,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,981,412 shares in the company, valued at $207,973,951. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $2,355,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,154,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,737,480.33. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,338 shares of company stock valued at $17,865,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.87.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.06.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

