17,100 Shares in Varex Imaging $VREX Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 960.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period.
Varex Imaging Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of VREX stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $468.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.68. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on VREX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Varex Imaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Varex Imaging
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.