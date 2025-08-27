18,680 Shares in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF $MUST Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.09% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haven Private LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 810,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 140,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

