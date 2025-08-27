2,070 Shares in Waters Corporation $WAT Bought by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Waters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Waters by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $296.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Waters Corporation has a 12-month low of $275.05 and a 12-month high of $423.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.40 and its 200 day moving average is $340.51.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The company had revenue of $771.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 target price on Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.73.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

