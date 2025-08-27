2,081 Shares in Charles River Associates $CRAI Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Associates during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Associates by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Associates by 599.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles River Associates by 10.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Associates by 28,517.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total value of $328,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,849.89. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CRAI. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Associates from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Charles River Associates Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CRAI opened at $196.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Charles River Associates has a 12-month low of $152.57 and a 12-month high of $214.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.53.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.34 million. Charles River Associates had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Charles River Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Associates will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Charles River Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 23.73%.

Charles River Associates Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

