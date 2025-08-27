22,100 Shares in PHINIA Inc. $PHIN Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.06% of PHINIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHIN. Voss Capital LP raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,067,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,717,000 after buying an additional 650,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,424,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,810,000 after buying an additional 535,222 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 1st quarter worth $14,880,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the 1st quarter worth $10,939,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PHINIA by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 325,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHINIA stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. PHINIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

