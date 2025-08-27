23,350 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Acquired by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

