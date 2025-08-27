30,909 Shares in Runway Growth Finance Corp. $RWAY Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 85,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 11.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous — dividend of $0.03. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Runway Growth Finance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

