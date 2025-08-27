3,101 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

IWS opened at $138.25 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

