36,145 Shares in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF $GOVZ Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of BATS:GOVZ opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.52.
About iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF
