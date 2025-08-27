36,145 Shares in iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF $GOVZ Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZFree Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of BATS:GOVZ opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

About iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US separate trading of registered interest and principal securities (STRIPS), with remaining maturities of at least 25 years.

