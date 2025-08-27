37,562 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. $OMI Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. LHM Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 292,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 117,150 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 234,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $3,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 26.59%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. Baird R W raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price target on Owens & Minor in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $7.50 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.00 price target on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 720,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,282,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,257,218.25. This trade represents a 6.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,537,852 shares of company stock worth $8,099,544. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

