46,955 Shares in Genius Sports Limited $GENI Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 62.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after acquiring an additional 833,335 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Genius Sports by 67.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 35,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 2,735,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after purchasing an additional 173,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Genius Sports stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.86. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete Research raised shares of Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genius Sports

About Genius Sports

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.