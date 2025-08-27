47,687 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. $IAS Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.79%. Integral Ad Science has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 14,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $123,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 379,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,115.96. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,073 shares of company stock valued at $289,641. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

