AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.33. 3,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

