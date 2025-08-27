Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) & Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Critical Contrast

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $1.23 billion 0.79 $35.25 million $0.40 28.76 Las Vegas Sands $11.30 billion 3.42 $1.45 billion $1.98 28.41

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Las Vegas Sands”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Accel Entertainment. Las Vegas Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accel Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 2.75% 28.46% 6.81% Las Vegas Sands 12.16% 55.37% 7.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Accel Entertainment and Las Vegas Sands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Las Vegas Sands 0 5 10 1 2.75

Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.74%. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus target price of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Accel Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Las Vegas Sands.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Accel Entertainment on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to the location partners. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company’s integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

