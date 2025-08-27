Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ACTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Actuate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Actuate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Actuate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACTU opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Actuate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11).

Insider Buying and Selling at Actuate Therapeutics

In other Actuate Therapeutics news, Director Leslie W. Kreis bought 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 196,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,996. The trade was a 57.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 196,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,996. The trade was a 57.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 214,284 shares of company stock worth $1,499,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actuate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Actuate Therapeutics by 61,068.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the period.

Actuate Therapeutics Company Profile

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

