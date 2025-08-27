Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.3333.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. Acushnet has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.24%.The business had revenue of $720.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $1,040,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,326.10. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Misto sold 953,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $62,505,297.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,523,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,570,690.68. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 82.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 389.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2.7% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

