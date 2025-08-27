AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading Down 2.3% on Insider Selling

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.21. 2,537,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,272,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Specifically, Director Luis Dussan sold 38,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $103,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,819.12. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $131.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIDR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of AEye by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61,437 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

