AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,393,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $61,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 54,049 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.28.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGNC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

In other news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,410.25. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

