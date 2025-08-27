AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17. 978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

