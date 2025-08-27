AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.46. 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 16,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

