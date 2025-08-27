Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Alarum Technologies Trading Up 0.5%
NASDAQ:ALAR opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $119.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.38. Alarum Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $21.50.
Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 million. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Alarum Technologies has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.
Alarum Technologies Company Profile
Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.
