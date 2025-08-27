Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Alarum Technologies alerts:

Alarum Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ALAR opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $119.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.38. Alarum Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 million. Alarum Technologies had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Alarum Technologies has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALAR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarum Technologies by 2,082.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 40,266 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarum Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarum Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.