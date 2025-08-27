Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.40.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. Baird R W downgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.
Shares of Albany International stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Albany International has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $94.20.
Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.06 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%.The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Albany International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 54.00%.
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.
