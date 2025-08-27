Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral” Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $89.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $90.67.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.3%

ALB stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $49.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 10,050.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 7,257.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

