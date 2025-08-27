Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $215.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and five have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.1875.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $207.95 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $211.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,719 shares of company stock worth $47,223,172 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,298,572,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,622,943,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18,562.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,323,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,733,000 after buying an additional 14,246,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after buying an additional 9,687,855 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.